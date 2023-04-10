This profession of being dispatcher/telecommunicator is not for the faint of heart.

They hear countless calls for help, many times hearing last breaths, or even last words.

The second week of April is designated each year to highlight and recognize these unseen heroes, including your own here in Texas County. Their voice is often recognizable either from being heard on the phone or radio. Below, you will read about some of the bravest unseen heroes that choose every day to answer multiple calls from people on their worst day and still answer the next call like it was the first call of the day.

Morgan C.

Morgan joined our team only two-and-a-half months ago. She came in determined and has not stopped. She and her husband have four children and three dogs. Her favorite part of being a dispatcher is being able to help people. She enjoys this career and says it is the next best thing to being out in the field.

Erin P.

Erin has been with our agency for just over four months. She has some previous experience and took up with our agency right in stride. Erin’s favorite part of being a dispatcher is helping people in critical situations. She is the proud owner of Kit, a golden retriever, and several horses. Before beginning her career in public service, she had the opportunity to travel multiple states to help train horses.

Myrissa S.

Myrissa has been answering your call for over nine months. She can be heard answering calls on almost any shift. Some advice she would like to pass on to a new dispatcher is, to stay positive, and know that you are making an impact on many lives. When Myrissa is not at work, she spends time with her family and friends along with her two cats and two dogs.

Zach W.

For 16 months, Zach has been sitting under the headset. His booming voice can mostly be heard during the midnight hours. When Zach is not on duty, he enjoys time with his girlfriend, Tristan, their pets, and hunting. Zach is the proud big brother to Dakota.

Bradley C.

Twenty-one months ago, Brad started his first day of training. The advice he would like to pass on to anyone starting out in this career is to ask the questions during training, and anytime you can think of one to help education yourself in this line of work. His favorite part of the career is the variety of the calls and helping people daily. When Brad is off duty, he enjoys relaxing with Remington, his dog along with Jade and Corduroy, his cats. They often are known to assist him in the many crochet projects he may have going on.

Megan B.

Two years and three months ago Megan walked into 9-1-1 for her first day of training. She is married to one of the county deputies and they are expecting a child in August. They currently have two dogs that are anxiously awaiting the arrival of this new bundle of joy. When Megan is not answering calls, she enjoys relaxing with family and catching up on sleep. She enjoys the opportunity to help others.

Hope M.

Thirty-two months ago, Hope rejoined our team. She had taken a break from public service, however when it was most needed, she had a calling to join us again. She stepped right back into the seat and started answering the calls during the pandemic. She and her partner have four son’s and a daughter, (aka the princess). She enjoys her family time and road trips when she is not on duty. The advice she would like to share with someone just starting in this career is to not become discouraged, and ‘know that you cannot fix every problem that comes into your headset’.

Joshua R.

Josh joined our agency 32 months ago. He also started during the early part of the pandemic. Josh brings a calm constant deminer with him and it is carried through, whether he is answering emergency calls or talking to field responders via radio, during all circumstances. In January, he added T.A.C. Officer to his responsibilities. Josh and his wife have four wonderful children. The also have four dogs and a cat united in their family.

Elizabeth C.

With a little over six years, Lizzie is one of the senior dispatchers. She can mainly be heard on the midnight shift; however, she has answered the call on every shift. She is always willing to help and is flexible with coverage and helping her colleagues. When not on duty she is rarely seen without Grissome, her corgi.

Steven L.

Six years and nine months ago, Steven thought he would try something different. He was not sure but applied anyway. To his surprise he was asked to join the dispatch team. Throughout the years he has continued to press forwarded learning different aspects of the career. A few years ago, he became the Center’s Training Officer and in January of this year he added Dispatch Supervisor to his resume. Some advice he would like to pass along to someone starting in this career is to stick to it, even when you doubt yourself. Steven is the proud owner of Aspen, his dog and two cats, Jinx and Skye.

Even though they are rarely seen during an emergency, dispatchers are there during every call for help. They possess lifesaving skills, including the ability to instruct any caller with directions to assist someone in need. They have the skillset to take the information provided from a caller, visualize, and relay the needed information to the responding field units. They possess the talent of working many calls at one time, from medical emergencies to structural fires along with active domestics and traffic stops scattered throughout.

To be among the chosen to follow this career is one of the highest honors. I am very proud to work amongst these heroes.

The Texas County Emergency Services office in Houston is funded by a 3/8-cent countywide sales tax approved by voters in 2013. Director Terra Culley can be reached by phone at 417-967-5309 or by email at terraculley911@hotmail.com.