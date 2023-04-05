An Illinois man escaped serious injury Tuesday night south of Simmons, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Allan H. Tashiro, 53, of Collinsville, Ill., was traveling northbound in a 2001 Plymouth Neon that ran off the side of U.S. 63, struck a fence and overturned.

Tashiro, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries after the 8:10 p.m. accident.

Assisting at the scene were volunteers with the Houston Rural Fire Department.