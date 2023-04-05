One person was injured Tuesday, April 4, in an accident south of Simmons. EMS and the Houston Rural Fire Department were called to near Stillman Drive. (Submitted photo)

An Illinois man escaped serious injury Tuesday night south of Simmons, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Allan H. Tashiro, 53, of Collinsville, Ill., was traveling northbound in a 2001 Plymouth Neon that ran off the side of U.S. 63, struck a fence and overturned.

Tashiro, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries after the 8:10 p.m. accident.

Assisting at the scene were volunteers with the Houston Rural Fire Department.

