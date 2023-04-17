Wedgewood hosted the Cabool High School Invitational meet Tuesday, April 11. Six towns participated in the 18-hole event including Ava, Cabool, Liberty, Mountain Grove, Thayer and Willow Springs.

Top three teams were first, Willow Springs; second, Ava; and third, Liberty. Top individuals: First, Brayden Loftin, Ava; second, Noah Leslie, Willow Springs; third, Brady Altermatt, Willow Springs; fourth, Mathew Miller, Willow Springs; fifth, Cody Brock, Liberty; sixth, Carter Loftin, Ava; seventh, Gabe Linton, Mountain Grove; eighth, Trevin Brill, Cabool; ninth, Bradley Henry, Mountain Grove; and tenth, Drew Clevenhagen, Ava.