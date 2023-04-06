Megan N. Holcomb, 40, of the 19000 block of Highway DD in Crocker, is charged with third-degree assault – special victim (a class D felony), as well as misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

A trooper reported observing a black Jeep Grand Cherokee April 2 in a ditch next to Highway 17 east of Industrial Drive in Houston. The officer made contact with the driver, Holcomb, and noticed several obvious signs of impairment, according to a report.

When asked to perform field sobriety tests, Holcomb reportedly refused. The trooper then advised her she was under arrest, and secured her in handcuffs.

The trooper reported that Holcomb then became very combative, cussing and not putting her feet in the patrol vehicle. She also kicked the trooper in the leg and spit on the face and another body parts of another trooper at the scene.

Holcomb was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $300,000.