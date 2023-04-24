The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched April 16 regarding a report of theft at a U.S. 63 RV park north of Houston.

A 52-year-old man there told the officer a 34-year-old woman had swiped his wallet and heart medication.

The officer contacted the man on April 17 to follow up and he said the items had been returned and didn’t wish to pursue charges.

•A deputy was dispatched April 15 regarding a report of an attempted burglary at a Castleberry Lane residence at Cabool.

A window air conditioner was reportedly pushed out of a window, but nothing was found to be missing. There are no suspects.

•A deputy was dispatched April 21 regarding a report of property damage at a Mill Street residence at Raymondville.

A 27-year-old woman there told the officer that during that her car’s windshield had been shattered with a cinder block during the overnight hours. She said the block and was on the hood of the car, along with a “Jeffy” doll.

There are no suspects.

•On April 9, deputy investigated a report of a Honda Rancher ATV valued at $2,000 stolen from a residence in Bucyrus.

The officer spoke to a man and woman about the theft and they said they noticed it was missing on March 21.