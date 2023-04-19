Some seats on various boards in the county failed to generate any candidates.

Here is a rundown on top write-in votes cast that were sent to various entities that find themselves with vacancies:

Village of Raymondville trustee — one to fill: Don Buchanon (10)

Raymondville school board – two slots to fill: Kayla Drury (9), Aaron Davis (4), Rebekah Walton (3) and Dan Walton (3).

Sargent Township — No one filed for any positions. Treasurer: Don Heathman (4) and Casey Dixon (4). Board member (two to fill): Bill Colborn (7) and Melvin Smart, Joesph Dixon and Robert Owens (4 each). Clerk: Marcy Owens (4), Jack Hines (2) and Terry Jackson (2).

Village of Plato board — one to fill: Danny Loughridge (7).

Roubidoux Township — No one filed for any positions. Treasurer: Molly Houser (57). Board members (two to fill): Thomas Jeffery (44) and Clint Fletcher (55). Clerk: Joseph Carmack (60).