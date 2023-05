This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The STARS Foundation will present, “Back to the ’80s Dance Recital” Friday, May 19, at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston.

It begins at 7 p.m. on Grand Avenue. There is no charge. A show also is planned at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the West Plains Civic Center.

Learn more about events at: www.thestarsfoundation.org/events