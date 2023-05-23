Even in this era of widespread apathy and selfishness, humanity now and then still produces some things to be glad for or happy about.

I got to experience something last week that undoubtedly falls into that category.

It happened immediately following the Houston High School baseball team’s loss to county rival Licking in the district championship game at Tiger Field in Houston. Emotions were running high among players, coaches and fans of both squads, with tremendous joy and excitement on one side and immense disappointment and sorrow on the other.

Of course, Houston’s players weren’t thrilled with the situation, and hanging heads and misery were all over the place.

As things calmed down a bit, a couple of school officials made the inevitable awards presentations, first handing over the runner-up plaque and then presenting the championship plaque. Almost as if planned, Houston’s five senior starters wandered over from where their teammates were gathered to accept the second-place unit.

While they were all obviously down, a few had to really focus in order to collect themselves enough to be part of the moment. A couple even had to wipe tears from their faces.

Of course, it was a classic opportunity for me to get a photo of the group with the plaque. So I waited until they were ready and took the shot.

What took place next was what I’m getting at: Several of the young men (names aren’t relevant) made a point of getting my attention, shaking my hand and basically saying (I’m paraphrasing a bit) “thank you for being a part of our lives over these past few years.”

Here they were, dealing with the pain and heartache of defeat, and they still had the presence of mind to make sure the old man with the camera was aware of their gratitude. To say the least, I was touched.

I shook hands with them and told them how much I had enjoyed watching them develop over the past few seasons and how great it had been to see them become who they were now.

“I really appreciate it,” I said. “This has truly been my pleasure.”

Their smiles and obviously heart-felt words made a very positive impression on me, and I can still clearly recall how I felt at that moment. Later, I told the squad’s long-time had coach Brent Hall about my experience, and his reply illustrated how he wasn’t really surprised.

“That just shows what kind of kids they are,” he said.

Indeed.

In this day and age when parenting skills are waning and parents sometimes aren’t even a part of kids’ lives, it’s nice to know that some still make it through the gauntlet of youth with an understanding of what respect means – and how to employ it in every-day life. It’s not an attribute to be taken lightly. It matters.

Thanks guys. I truly appreciate the opportunity to have witnessed a bit of sincere graciousness and respect.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.