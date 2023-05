The annual Houston High School Alumni Football Game is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, in Tiger Stadium.

This year, the HHS Alums will battle a squad from Salem, Ark.

Admission is $3 for adults or $2 for students, and concessions will be available. The contest is sponsored by the Houston Varsity Club and all proceeds will benefit the Houston football program.

For information about playing, call or text 417-967-6121.