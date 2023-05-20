This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in Texas County late Friday afternoon, the Texas County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Law enforcement from Dent County began the chase that eventually ended on West Highway 32 at Licking. The suspect fled on foot and lead to the deployment of officers between Hartville Road to the east and Van Cleve Drive to the west.

A search was conducted, but the suspect, identified as a white male, was not found.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.