Billie (Dykes) Ryan was born in Cabool, Mo. on Feb. 11, 1939, to Jess & Beatrice (Hutchcraft) Dykes & left this earth on May 9, 2023, at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husband Karl Ryan, both parents, four brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her children: Bob/Helen Ryan, Karla/Lonnie Sutton, Nancy/Scott Denny, Cheri/Tina Cooper, Jim/Deb Ryan, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Billie grew up in various places as a child. One of the places was Mountain Grove, Mo., where she met and married the love of her life Karl Ryan & they spent many years together. They moved to Iowa with Karl’s work where they spent the next several years. In 1976, they were able to move back & made their home in Houston to finish raising their children.

She was a homemaker when her children were small, she went to work at Puppy Paradise part-time and then when the children were grown, she went to work at Wal-Mart in Houston as a greeter for several years, and she enjoyed seeing everyone she knew as well as meeting new people.

She was a member of Simmons Baptist church in Simmons, Mo. She received Christ as her savior as a child and renewed her faith again as an adult.

Billie loved crossword puzzles & crocheting. She made many afghans for family members. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them. The most recent was February 11 celebrating her birthday. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. We can be comforted to know that she has been reunited with her husband who she missed every day that he has been gone.

A memorial service for Billie will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Simmons Church. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

