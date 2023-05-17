The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is partnering with three area attractions to help boost the region’s blood supply.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Francis, as well as over 40 other healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Cabool area residents will have the opportunity to donate from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at First Baptist Church, 801 Ozark Street, Cabool.

Successful donors at the First Baptist Church Blood Drive will receive a voucher redeemable for two free tickets, valued up to $74.00, to one of the following attractions:

The Discovery Center – Springfield, Mo.

The Scott Family Amazeum – Bentonville, Ark.

Beyond the Lens! – Branson, Mo.

Donors give the gift of life and the opportunity for patients to spend more time with their family creating memories,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “And this fun promotion offers our lifesavers the opportunity to create memories with their friends and families, as well. We hand-picked these exciting attractions because they have so much to offer, and we can’t wait for our donors to experience it for themselves.”

Go to https://www.cbco.org/spring-fun/ to schedule an appointment and learn more about the three participating attractions.

Photo identification is required. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.