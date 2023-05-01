The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 61-year-old Cabool man reported on April 16 that his Jayco camper valued at $10,000 had been stolen from a U.S. 60 storage facility.
The man told an investigating deputy that the owner of the facility told him that security video showed two men using a black 4-door truck to steal the camper at about 3 a.m. April 12. Investigation is ongoing.
•A deputy responded on March 27 to a report of theft at a Bluebird Road residence at Cabool.
The officer made contact with a 77-year-old woman and her husband who said the All-Power 3,500-watt unit (valued at $367) was swiped from an outbuilding, but they weren’t sure when. There are no suspects.
•On April 9, a deputy investigated a report of theft at a Highway 17 residence at Bucyrus.
A 55-year-old woman there told the officer a Honda Rancher ATV valued at $2,000 had been stolen from a shop on the property. Investigation is ongoing.
Texas County Jail admissions
April 24
Zackery Thurman – stealing
Danny Glidwell – possession of controlled substance
Anthony White – drug charges
Gary Alliston – animal cruelty
Andrew Brookman – Illinois warrant
April 25
Matthew Berry – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked
April 26
Blane Bennett – possession of controlled substance
Justin Wilcox – possession of controlled substance, stealing
Isiah Mayberry – burglary, stealing
April 27
Jeffrey W. Myrick – violating protection order
Jesse J. Jones – assault, stealing
Kristina Shelton – DWI
Cynthia Englert – furnish material for production of controlled substance
Steffan Suggs – driving while revoked
April 28
Roy Lask – peace disturbance
Zipporah Deatherhe – leaving scene of an accident
April 29
Brandon Breenden – Houston warrants
Dustin Aubuchon – violate protection order