The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 61-year-old Cabool man reported on April 16 that his Jayco camper valued at $10,000 had been stolen from a U.S. 60 storage facility.

The man told an investigating deputy that the owner of the facility told him that security video showed two men using a black 4-door truck to steal the camper at about 3 a.m. April 12. Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy responded on March 27 to a report of theft at a Bluebird Road residence at Cabool.

The officer made contact with a 77-year-old woman and her husband who said the All-Power 3,500-watt unit (valued at $367) was swiped from an outbuilding, but they weren’t sure when. There are no suspects.

•On April 9, a deputy investigated a report of theft at a Highway 17 residence at Bucyrus.

A 55-year-old woman there told the officer a Honda Rancher ATV valued at $2,000 had been stolen from a shop on the property. Investigation is ongoing.