Carol Jeanette (McKinney) Terrill passed away on February 17, 2023 at the age of 73 at Medical City Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. Carol was born in Tyrone, Mo. on January 19, 1950, to Ted and Bertha (Smith) McKinney.

Carol is survived by her two daughters and their husbands: Cindy and Brian Jones, Regina and Chad Carlson. She is also survived by her sister Jewell McKinney; brother-in-law, Ralph Garrett; sister-in-law, Cleta McKinney; and her many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Bertha McKinney; her soulmate, Dean Shemwell; sisters, Dorothy Henry, Wilma Douglas, Betty Goodman, and Gladys Garrett; brothers, Herbert McKinney, Walter McKinney, Jackie McKinney, and Kenny McKinney. She was loved by many, her laugh and life will never be forgotten.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net