A man accused in setting up a camera in a bathroom in a Cabool convenience store was in Texas County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Patrick Pitcher, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, appeared before Circuit Judge John Beger.

A request for a change of venue was granted. Beger will hear the case in Franklin County. The venue will change after a pre-trial conference. Pitcher is to appear again in court at 10 a.m. June 6 for plea or trial setting.

Pitcher was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and invasion of privacy – victim less than 18 years of age.

Additionally, six different civil cases have been filed against Pitcher and Casey’s General Stores, where the camera was found.

According to a report, a Cabool officer was dispatched Jan. 3 to Casey’s General Store East in Cabool regarding a report of a camera in the vent of the women’s restroom. The officer made contact with the store manager, and a camera was subsequently found inside the vent.

Analysis of the camera’s SD card by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s division of drug and crime control revealed it contained 154 videos of people using the restroom. One of the videos reportedly showed Pitcher himself adjusting the camera angle using an application on his phone.

During the arrest process, a search of Pitcher’s vehicle was conducted and illegal prescription drugs and a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol were found, authorities said.

The Cabool Police Department investigated the discovery of the camera.

Pitcher is free on bond.