Plato High School will hold commencement exercises at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the New Gym on campus.

Graham Todd is the valedictorian. Salutatorian is Megan Matteson.

These seniors will receive diplomas: Mykle Baker, Sara Shipley, Keira Pafford, Cole Routh, Noah Pearce, Brandon Morris, class officers. Kaeli Chenoweth, Austin Cole, Anthony Elliott, Alyssa Garcia, Trent Giovanelli, Bailey Guynn, Ari3l Hale, Tessa Howell, Joseph James, Kay Lea Kennedy, DJ Lauer, Logan Locurto, Megan Matteson, Ethan Maxey, Christopher McGuire, Destiny Miller, Kaitlyn Musgrave, Joshua Robling, Rae Taylor, Graham Todd, Isaac Turner, Cole Waters, Dawson Weaks, Madison Lane and David Reinhart.