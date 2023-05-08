Houston High School will hold commencement exercises at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the new Houston High School gymnasium.

These seniors will receive diplomas:

Gracie Alexander, Makenzi Lane Arthur, Bailey K. Bay, Max L. Bittle, Kendel G. Blanks, Nicholas T. Bolden, Isabella R. Bourgoin, Jazmine Mari Brannan, Joey Marie Bratt, Mackenzie Grace Bryan, Taylor M. Burch, Connor J. Campbell, Anthony D. Carroll, Connor Y. Chamberlain, Katie J. Chipps, Braden S. Christeson, Hailee S. Cierley, Tabitha Clark, Bennie L. Cook, Jazmine Adriana Cook and Nicholas B. Cope.

Evan C. Cornman, Olivia P. Crites, Aubrey E. Crockett, Karlee M. Curtis, Karly D. Drake, Andrew M. Durham, Daniel A. Eastman, Kaitlin N. Edsall, Katelyn R. Edwards, Ty David Edwards, Hunter Glenn Engert, Carl L. Fitzgerald, Jerzie Lee Foster, Logynn M. Foster, Danamae M. Fulbright, Brendon Allen Garner-Faulkner, Trevor Gebbie and Austin Thomas Goetz.

Sydney L. Goodman, Joshua F. Haden, Garyn M. Hall, Sierra Hallett, Emily E. Honeycutt, Hanna E. Huffman, Clarissa Allaine Hulse, Keelie S. Hunter, Dakota R. James, Deven L. Jenkins, Lily A. Johnson, Athena M. Keck, Harold C. Lassiter, Trenton Kyle Lathrom, Tyler K. Lawson, Ethan T. Lee, Nicholas K. Lewis, Rhease D. Manier, Macie McNeely, Casey J. Merckling, Ethan Lee Morton, Samaul Kenneth Nance, Trevor K. Neeley, Alyssa M. Neumann, Adam Ogden, Madison N. Reed, Isabel Grace Richardson, Shayla Michelle Rick, Xander James Riggs, Madelyn Naomi Riley, Cade A. Robertson, Delanie N. Rowland, Daren J. Sanders, Zander P. Scholz, Emma E. Scroggins, Cali J. Smith, Colton T. Stewart, Cody R. Stilley, Zy’Andria Leija-Renee Suggs, David Andrew Sutton, Hunter A. Swingle, Caleb Jeffrey Tallman, Riley J. Terry, Gracie I. Tottingham, Kane Robert VanHorn, Danny Lee Venable, Aliyah S. Walker, Zachary A. Williams and Ryan J. Wolfe.