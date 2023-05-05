Members of the Texas County Commission met April 24-27 at the Texas County Administrative Center.

Commissioners:

•Learned that a transition in county information technology services was set to convert on Monday.

•Discussed with its attorney the dismal of the lawsuit involving Sandsprings Drive.

•Attended a Texas County Advisory Board meeting and later discussed township concerns.

•Discussed with MoDOT the transfer of funds to construction design and inspect in its Federal Lands Access Program application.

•Approved entering into a contract with Harry Cooper Supply of Springfield.

•Received an update from the assessor on technology equipment issues.

•Heard from E.J. Beckerdite, maintenance supervisor, concerning repairs to a zero-turn mower and discussions with Harry Cooper Supply on how to alleviate water pressure problems.

•Reviewed an email concerning property tax questions.

•Discussed with Debrah Ferrara concerning an easement and right-of-way off Nodaway Drive.

•Contacted Trent Courtney of the the South Central Ozark Council of Governments about a Community Development Block Grant application and emergency funds for Public Water District Supply No. 1, which is experiencing issues with a water well.

•Heard a George Sholtz request for a letter sent to townships concerning road signs.

•Met with Natalin Fletcher and Virginia Burcham of Public Water Supply District No. 1 concerning water well issues with its system.