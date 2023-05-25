Texas County Administrative Building photo
COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their May 17-18 meeting.

Members:

  • Approved a picnic liquor license for TCMH to be held June 10 and CASA of South-Central Missouri for June 23 and 24.
  • Appointed Pam Estes to replace Jeannie Estes as township clerk.
  • Reviewed the county sales tax distributions for the month of April 2023.
  • Attended the TCMH Quarterly Leadership Meeting and opioid settlement meeting.
  • Sent information to Jeff Malam, chairman of the township advisory board, to distribute to townships concerning possible FEMA reimbursement.
  • Informed a Golden Hills resident as to procedures for opening township roads.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • Luke Woolsey, of Date Township, concerning second amendment issues with the commission.
  • George Sholtz, inquiring about FEMA money available for townships following flooding.
  • Shawn Brown concerning ARPA funds for the Houston Senior Center.
  • A gentleman with concerns about Bucyrus Dr.
  • Ken Driver and Tonya Cope concerning road issues in Ozark Township.
  • Nikki Floyd concerning road ditch issues on Forrest Rd.
  • Tony Floyd about progress with the Twin Cities Industrial Park.

The full minutes can be read below:

