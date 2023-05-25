Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their May 17-18 meeting.

Members:

Approved a picnic liquor license for TCMH to be held June 10 and CASA of South-Central Missouri for June 23 and 24.

Appointed Pam Estes to replace Jeannie Estes as township clerk.

Reviewed the county sales tax distributions for the month of April 2023.

Attended the TCMH Quarterly Leadership Meeting and opioid settlement meeting.

Sent information to Jeff Malam, chairman of the township advisory board, to distribute to townships concerning possible FEMA reimbursement.

Informed a Golden Hills resident as to procedures for opening township roads.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Luke Woolsey, of Date Township, concerning second amendment issues with the commission.

George Sholtz, inquiring about FEMA money available for townships following flooding.

Shawn Brown concerning ARPA funds for the Houston Senior Center.

A gentleman with concerns about Bucyrus Dr.

Ken Driver and Tonya Cope concerning road issues in Ozark Township.

Nikki Floyd concerning road ditch issues on Forrest Rd.

Tony Floyd about progress with the Twin Cities Industrial Park.

