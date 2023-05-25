Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their May 17-18 meeting.
Members:
- Approved a picnic liquor license for TCMH to be held June 10 and CASA of South-Central Missouri for June 23 and 24.
- Appointed Pam Estes to replace Jeannie Estes as township clerk.
- Reviewed the county sales tax distributions for the month of April 2023.
- Attended the TCMH Quarterly Leadership Meeting and opioid settlement meeting.
- Sent information to Jeff Malam, chairman of the township advisory board, to distribute to townships concerning possible FEMA reimbursement.
- Informed a Golden Hills resident as to procedures for opening township roads.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Luke Woolsey, of Date Township, concerning second amendment issues with the commission.
- George Sholtz, inquiring about FEMA money available for townships following flooding.
- Shawn Brown concerning ARPA funds for the Houston Senior Center.
- A gentleman with concerns about Bucyrus Dr.
- Ken Driver and Tonya Cope concerning road issues in Ozark Township.
- Nikki Floyd concerning road ditch issues on Forrest Rd.
- Tony Floyd about progress with the Twin Cities Industrial Park.
