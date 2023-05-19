Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during its May 10-11 meeting.
Members:
- Contacted Bobbie McCleod to review the elevator phones.
- Contacted MoDot with emails for each commissioner.
- Completed Government Days for 8th graders with a tour for Plato Schools.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Jeff Malam, of Pierce Township, concerning issues with the township.
- Grant Wilson, of Congressman Jason Smith’s office, on things happening in Washington D.C. and concerns in the county.
The full minutes can be read below: