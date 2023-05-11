Members of the Texas County Commission handled several township matters during its May 3-4 meeting.

Robert Ross, the newly appointed associate commissioner was sworn in by County Clerk Peggy Seyler. He began duties on May 3.

Reviewed correspondence from Public Water District #1, asking for ARPA funds to help with the cost of repairing their water system.

Brad Eidson, who was recently appointed associate judge for Texas County, resigned from his position on the Habilitation Board.

The sheriff reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Ethan Lee as a full-time jailer and discussed the sale of surplus vehicles.

Accepted the recommendation of the collector/treasurer for the removal of deceased personal property taxes from the books.

Maintenance updated them on repairs, elevators, phones, manuals and mowers. They were advised to get bids from around the area for the cost of a new mower and to order manuals for elevators.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Lee Evans, Volt Equipment LLC sales representative.

Trent Courtney, SCCOG director, on updates on county and future projects.

Terry Sanders, Ozark Action director, on updates on program offerings and appointments to their board from the county.

Sarah Callahan, SCOCOG, concerning CDBG for Water District #1.

A constituent concerning how to get township maintenance of a road.

The full minutes can be read below: