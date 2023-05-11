Members of the Texas County Commission handled several township matters during its May 3-4 meeting.
- Robert Ross, the newly appointed associate commissioner was sworn in by County Clerk Peggy Seyler. He began duties on May 3.
- Reviewed correspondence from Public Water District #1, asking for ARPA funds to help with the cost of repairing their water system.
- Brad Eidson, who was recently appointed associate judge for Texas County, resigned from his position on the Habilitation Board.
- The sheriff reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Ethan Lee as a full-time jailer and discussed the sale of surplus vehicles.
- Accepted the recommendation of the collector/treasurer for the removal of deceased personal property taxes from the books.
- Maintenance updated them on repairs, elevators, phones, manuals and mowers. They were advised to get bids from around the area for the cost of a new mower and to order manuals for elevators.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Lee Evans, Volt Equipment LLC sales representative.
- Trent Courtney, SCCOG director, on updates on county and future projects.
- Terry Sanders, Ozark Action director, on updates on program offerings and appointments to their board from the county.
- Sarah Callahan, SCOCOG, concerning CDBG for Water District #1.
- A constituent concerning how to get township maintenance of a road.
The full minutes can be read below: