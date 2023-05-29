The 9th annual Cowboy Roundup at Summersville Branch Library was well-attended Saturday. Haylee Brawley and her horse, Husker, were the main attraction. Each child had the opportunity to ride Husker through the barrels and also try their hand at grooming the handsome animal, including braiding his mane and tail.

Gene Simeroth and Larry Roenspie brought a homemade rope-making machine, and several of the children learned to make their own ropes to practice roping and to take home. Dusty Bell was a favorite again this year as he worked with the kids on their roping skills, organizers said.

Sawyer Granier was chosen as the Cutest Little Cowboy, and his sister, Sierra Granier, was chosen as Cutest Little Cowgirl.

Each little cowpoke was given a red bandanna, mustache and deputy badge for attending, and hot dogs and chips were served at high noon. Cow Patties and Haybales were made for dessert by Sydney Calhoun and enjoyed by all attendees.

The event was sponsored by the Summersville Friends of the Library. It is an annual event at Summersville Branch Library.