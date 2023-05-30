Daryl Coy Walberg was born on July 29, 1954, in St. Louis, Mo. to James Alvin and Polly Ruth (Holden) Walberg. He passed away on May 29, 2023, in Licking, Mo.

Daryl worked as a small engine mechanic throughout his life. He married Charlcie Williams on April 25, 1974. Daryl enjoyed going to car shows and taking short day trips to parks and scenic areas.

Daryl is preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruth Walberg; grandparents, Clifford (Buck) and Peachie Holden and Alfred and Nora Belle Walberg; two nephews, Dewayne Cooper and Lynn Jeffries; and two nieces, Melissa Forest and Briana Forest.

He is survived by his wife, Charlcie (Williams) Walberg of the home; sisters, Cathie (Al) Cooper of Mtn. Grove, Mo., and Estelle (Dale) Ford of Salem, Mo.; brother, Joe (Darlene) Walberg of Houston, Mo.; and many more extended family members and friends.

A visitation will take place for Daryl from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday June 1, 2023, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Greg Berglund. Services will be held at the Fox Funeral Home Chapel in Licking.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Daryl to GMA Pam’s Rack Pack. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

PAID