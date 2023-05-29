The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

• A deputy was dispatched Feb. 5 regarding a report of armed trespassers at a Slaughter Road property at Licking.



The officer made contact with a man there who said two men and a woman were on his property looking for a lost dog. The man said the three had been staying with him, but had left, and left a dog behind that had run away.



The man told the deputy he had told the people the dog wasn’t there and they needed to leave.



The deputy then made contact with the suspects, and they claimed to not have been on the property. The officer reported finding several items belonging to the suspects on the property that appeared to have been dropped.



The property owner wished to pursue charges. The deputy told the suspects they would be mailed citations once the property owner submitted a voluntary statement.



• A deputy was dispatched Feb. 18 regarding a report of animal abuse at a Highway VV property at Licking.



A 52-year-old man there told the officer that two dogs had broken into several animal pens and a barn and killed multiple chickens, rabbits and goats and one turkey. He said he fired several gunshots at them and they had run off.



The officer returned the next day to retrieve a voluntary statement from the victim, and the man said had learned the dogs belonged to a neighbor man.



• A deputy was dispatched at about 9 a.m. March 14 regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Success Road residence at Success.



A 70-year-old man there told the officer his 2005 Toyota Tundra valued at $11,000 had been swiped between 10 p.m. the previous night and 6 a.m. that morning. He said the keys were in a cup holder and the truck was unlocked.



There are no suspects.



• On May 14, a 62-year-old man reported that he had been on his way home to his Highway Y residence at Mountain View and observed a pickup parked in the middle of the road with the driver’s side door open and blocking the roadway.



The man told an investigating deputy he pulled up to the vehicle, got out and asked the people inside to move it. The man said a young man then got out, came to his vehicle and punched him in the face, causing multiple injuries.



The man said that two days later, his son had told him the assailant was a teen from Mountain View.

Investigation is ongoing.