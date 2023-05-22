sheriff's badge picture

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

  • At about 4 a.m. April 7, a 56-year-old woman called to report that a 5-pound bag of CBD and a 5-pound bag of CBG with a total value of $1,000 had been stolen from a shop building at her Ware Road residence at Licking.

An investigating deputy observed signs of a forced break-in. Investigation is ongoing.

  • A 45-year-old woman called at about 9 p.m. April 12 to report a suspicious vehicle at her German Road residence at Houston.

An investigating deputy made contact with a man at the property and he said that nobody in the family owns or knows anyone who owns a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe like the one parked at the house.

The vehicle was bearing plates registered to a trailer in Oklahoma. It was towed away.

  • Amber R. Henderson, 25, and James M. Middleton, 27, both of 18094 Highway B in Houston, were each arrested May 18 for having active Texas County warrants for four counts of endangering the welfare of a child (a class D felony).

A deputy made the arrests at the county Justice Center in Houston after being advised that Henderson and Middleton were there. They were taken to jail, each with a bond set at $250,000.

  • A deputy responded to a Highway H residence at Elk Creek on April 28 regarding a report of theft.

A 42-year-old man there told the officer a Bad Boy UTV valued at $5,000 and some tools valued at $790 had been stolen from a shop building on his property.

Investigation is ongoing.

  • Jesse J. Jones, 33, of 20698 Bee Rock Drive at Raymondville, was arrested April 27 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree domestic assault and stealing.

A deputy made the arrest after being dispatched to Jones’ residence regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. He was taken to jail and held without bond.

Texas County Jail admissions

May 15

Dustin Wells – writ

Serena Green – deliver of controlled substance to jail

Sean Wildhaber – driving while revoked

Adam Morgan – stealing

May 16

Daniel Hildebrand – assault

Elizabeth Poole – driving while revoked

Ashleigh Boswell – probation violation

Ryan Cuddy – probation violation

Sylvia L. Owens – stealing

Felicia Batchelor – probation and parole

May 17

Duane Jordan – possession of controlled substance

Katrina Kirk – passing bad check

May 18

James Middleton – endangering the welfare of a child

Amber Henderson – endangering the welfare of a child

Joshua Johnson – possession of controlled substance

Austin Sawyer – possession of controlled substance

Loyd Cross – DWI

May 19

Bruce Holden – driving without a license

Robert Toler – child molestation

May 20

Leven Smith – hold for Colorado

Shaquille Walsh – driving while suspended

