The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

At about 4 a.m. April 7, a 56-year-old woman called to report that a 5-pound bag of CBD and a 5-pound bag of CBG with a total value of $1,000 had been stolen from a shop building at her Ware Road residence at Licking.

An investigating deputy observed signs of a forced break-in. Investigation is ongoing.

A 45-year-old woman called at about 9 p.m. April 12 to report a suspicious vehicle at her German Road residence at Houston.

An investigating deputy made contact with a man at the property and he said that nobody in the family owns or knows anyone who owns a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe like the one parked at the house.

The vehicle was bearing plates registered to a trailer in Oklahoma. It was towed away.

Amber R. Henderson, 25, and James M. Middleton, 27, both of 18094 Highway B in Houston, were each arrested May 18 for having active Texas County warrants for four counts of endangering the welfare of a child (a class D felony).

A deputy made the arrests at the county Justice Center in Houston after being advised that Henderson and Middleton were there. They were taken to jail, each with a bond set at $250,000.

A deputy responded to a Highway H residence at Elk Creek on April 28 regarding a report of theft.

A 42-year-old man there told the officer a Bad Boy UTV valued at $5,000 and some tools valued at $790 had been stolen from a shop building on his property.

Investigation is ongoing.

Jesse J. Jones, 33, of 20698 Bee Rock Drive at Raymondville, was arrested April 27 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree domestic assault and stealing.

A deputy made the arrest after being dispatched to Jones’ residence regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. He was taken to jail and held without bond.