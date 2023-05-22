The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
- At about 4 a.m. April 7, a 56-year-old woman called to report that a 5-pound bag of CBD and a 5-pound bag of CBG with a total value of $1,000 had been stolen from a shop building at her Ware Road residence at Licking.
An investigating deputy observed signs of a forced break-in. Investigation is ongoing.
- A 45-year-old woman called at about 9 p.m. April 12 to report a suspicious vehicle at her German Road residence at Houston.
An investigating deputy made contact with a man at the property and he said that nobody in the family owns or knows anyone who owns a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe like the one parked at the house.
The vehicle was bearing plates registered to a trailer in Oklahoma. It was towed away.
- Amber R. Henderson, 25, and James M. Middleton, 27, both of 18094 Highway B in Houston, were each arrested May 18 for having active Texas County warrants for four counts of endangering the welfare of a child (a class D felony).
A deputy made the arrests at the county Justice Center in Houston after being advised that Henderson and Middleton were there. They were taken to jail, each with a bond set at $250,000.
- A deputy responded to a Highway H residence at Elk Creek on April 28 regarding a report of theft.
A 42-year-old man there told the officer a Bad Boy UTV valued at $5,000 and some tools valued at $790 had been stolen from a shop building on his property.
Investigation is ongoing.
- Jesse J. Jones, 33, of 20698 Bee Rock Drive at Raymondville, was arrested April 27 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree domestic assault and stealing.
A deputy made the arrest after being dispatched to Jones’ residence regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. He was taken to jail and held without bond.
Texas County Jail admissions
May 15
Dustin Wells – writ
Serena Green – deliver of controlled substance to jail
Sean Wildhaber – driving while revoked
Adam Morgan – stealing
May 16
Daniel Hildebrand – assault
Elizabeth Poole – driving while revoked
Ashleigh Boswell – probation violation
Ryan Cuddy – probation violation
Sylvia L. Owens – stealing
Felicia Batchelor – probation and parole
May 17
Duane Jordan – possession of controlled substance
Katrina Kirk – passing bad check
May 18
James Middleton – endangering the welfare of a child
Amber Henderson – endangering the welfare of a child
Joshua Johnson – possession of controlled substance
Austin Sawyer – possession of controlled substance
Loyd Cross – DWI
May 19
Bruce Holden – driving without a license
Robert Toler – child molestation
May 20
Leven Smith – hold for Colorado
Shaquille Walsh – driving while suspended