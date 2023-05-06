This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

An electronic waste collection event is planned Saturday, May 6, (today) in Houston.

The South Central Solid Waste District and the City of West Plains will host the event from 10 a.m. until noon on the parking lot of the Piney River Technical Center on Spruce Street.

Electronics are loaded into a box truck Saturday morning for a recycling program in Houston. Vehicles stretched around the Piney River Technical Center. ISAIAH BUSE | HOUSTON HERALD

It is first-come, first-serve events until the transport trucks are full.Residents can bring laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, all in ones, cell phones, routers/hubs/switches, adapters, inkjet/toner cartridges, printers/scanners, copy machines, fax machines, landline phones, keyboards/mice, LCD/LED computer monitors, remote controls, cable/satellite boxes, dishes/receivers and equipment, stereos/speakers, VCRs/DVD players, blue ray players, DVRs, typewriters, most appliances, all batteries, all cords, all TVs, microwaves, computer monitors and fluorescent bulbs. The only things that cannot currently be accepted are refrigerant-containing items.

Funding comes from grants from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.