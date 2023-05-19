This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The weekly Lone Star Farmers Market held every Friday at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston hosted a record-setting 17 vendors Friday, said President Aaron Hulse.

The group recently purchased more canopies to support new vendors. Additionally, an awning has been installed on the east end of the large canopy to provide extra shade.

Reina Watkins, a local vendor, next to her stand of homemade pies. ISAIAH BUSE | HOUSTON HERALD

The group is looking for local businesses interested in supporting the market through means of entertainment, special vendors and other crowd attractions, said Hulse.

More business at the farmers market will mean more foot traffic around downtown Houston businesses, and those in other parts of the city.

A view of the record-setting May 19, 2023 farmers market. ISAIAH BUSE | HOUSTON HERALD

Hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays. Growers also have access to the walk-in cooler and fast freezer at the Lone Star Annex.

Hulse can be contacted at (417) 217-4888.