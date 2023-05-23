This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County residents wanting to learn to fish have opportunities locally to take classes offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation through the Discover Nature Fishing program.

Here are the classes:

Discover Nature Fishing Lessons 1 and 2

Lesson 1: Parts and function of a spin cast fishing rod and reel. Learn how to cast safely and successfully; how to fasten basic tackle to a fishing line; and techniques to catch a fish and handle it properly.

Lesson 2: How to tie a knot and bait a hook. Combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families intermediate fishing techniques and skills. Participants will learn to tie an improved clinch knot and how to properly secure bait on hooks.

Participation is limited to anglers ages 7 and up. The department encourages the entire family to join in on the fun. Adults who do not wish to fish must accompany their child(ren) at all times. Participants do not need a fishing permit to fish during this program.

Fishing equipment, instructors/coaches and bait/lures will be provided. There is no charge.

Discover Nature Fishing Lessons 3 and 4

Lesson 3: Five common Missouri fish. Learn the anatomy, habitat, and life cycles specific to largemouth bass, bluegill, hybrid sunfish, channel catfish and rainbow trout. In addition, participants will learn about various types of fish habitat and aquatic food webs.

Lesson 4: Fishing with lures and fishing regulations. This final lesson discusses how to properly select fishing lures based on desired fish species, weather and water conditions, as well as identifying and understand fishing regulations.

Participants are limited to anglers ages 7 and up. We encourage the entire family to join in on the fun. Adults who do not wish to fish must accompany their child(ren) at all times. Participants do not need a fishing permit to fish during this program.

Fishing equipment, instructors/coaches and bait/lures will be provided. There is no charge.

Participants must have completed Lessons 1 and 2 prior to attending Lessons 3 & 4.

Here is the schedule:

Austin Community Lake, Cabool

Discover Nature Fishing Classes 1 and 2 – Thursday, June 1, 2023 – 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Register for DNF 1 and 2 at Austin Community Lake

Discover Nature Fishing Classes 3 and 4 – Friday, June 2, 2023 – 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Register for DNF 3 & 4 at Austin Community Lake

George O. White Nursery, Licking

Discover Nature Fishing Classes 1 and 2 – Thursday, July 6, 2023 – 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Register for DNF 1 and 2 at George O. White Nursery

Discover Nature Fishing Classes 3 & 4 – Friday, July 7, 2023 – 7:30 am-10 a.m.

Register for DNF 3 and 4 at George O. White Nursery