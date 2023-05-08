Frances Kay (Jones) Kilb of St. Louis, passed away on May 6, 2023. Born on March 17, 1944, in Houston, Mo., to the late Roy and Juanita Jones. Granddaughter to the late Carl and Edith Jones. She had three sisters and three brothers, who she helped raise. Wife of 50 years to Ronald Kilb, who will miss her dearly. She is going to the Rainbow Bridge and will cross over to be with her pets who she loved over the years.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 13 at the Ortmann Funeral Home, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Mo. Interment at Valhalla Cemetery.

