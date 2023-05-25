This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch throughout the duration of summer school.

The meals are available to all students May 30 through June 22. Enrollment in summer school is not required.

Breakfast for all ages is 7:20 a.m. until 7:40 a.m. Lunch is 10:50-11:25 a.m. for elementary and 11:40 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. for middle and high school. All will be served in the elementary cafeteria.

All youth 18 years of age or younger are eligible. Elementary and middle school aged students, not enrolled in summer school, must be accompanied by an adult.

Meals will be available Tuesday through Friday (due to Memorial Day) the first week and Monday through Thursday the final three weeks. Participants are asked to park in the lot east of the main entrance.

For questions for further information, contact our Food Service Coordinator Donna Crisp at dcrisp@houston.k12.mo.us or (417)967-3024.