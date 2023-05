This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Here’s the schedule for today’s sporting events in Houston.

•2 p.m. Mansfield at Houston Tigers, class 3, District 9 baseball. Houston won 3-2 in eight innings and advances to the championship at 4 p.m. Thursday.

•5:30 p.m. Ava at Houston Lady Tigers, class 2 softball quarterfinal.