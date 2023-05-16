Heavy rain fell on the area Monday night, making some roads and bridges impassable. A flood advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation listed these roads closed:

•Highway M — North and southbound.

•Highway BB — East and westbound.

On Monday night, MoDOT listed several roadways closed, including Highway F (Walnut Street) in Houston.

After a week, some township roads and bridges have been hit hard by heavy rain.

There was one reported problem in the city Monday evening. The Houston Fire Department was called to an apparent lighting strike on Cleveland Road in the southern part of the community.

The Houston Municipal Golf Course is closed Tuesday due to soggy conditions.