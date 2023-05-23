Nine track and field athletes from Houston competed in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 Sectionals 3 meet last Saturday at West Plains.

Thanks to their top-4 finishes as sectionals, three HHS girls qualified for the state championship meet this Saturday at Jefferson City: Senior Makenzi Arthur took second and freshman Kynlee Weaver placed fourth in javelin, while senior Olivia Crites finished fourth in high jump.

HHS results at sectionals meet:

BOYS

•Sophomore Gage Walker, 5th pole vault (11-3).

•Senior Harold Lassiter, 5th javelin (143-11 ¼).

GIRLS

•Freshman Kayla Wagner, 6th 400-meter dash (1:02.64).

•Senior Olivia Crites, 4th high jump (4-9), 5th long jump (15-2 ¼), 6th 300-meter hurdles (50.82).

•Senior Makenzi Arthur, 2nd javelin (111-08 ¼).

•Freshman Kynlee Weaver, 4th javelin (103-5 ¼)

•4X400 relay (Wagner, Arthur, Crites and sophomore Kristen Ely), 8th (4:35.75).