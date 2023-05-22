The Houston School District honored its student athletes Sunday evening during the third annual H-Club ESPY Awards in Hiett Gymnasium.

Along with a catered dinner and hypnotist for entertainment, multiple honors and awards were announced as part of a celebration of the 2022-23 school year.

•Female Athlete of the Year: Olivia Crites.

•Male Athlete of the Year: Garyn Hall.

•Co-Head Coaches of the Year: Eric Sloan and Jim Moore.

•Assistant Coach of the Year: Jeff Richardson.

•Team Performance of the Year: HHS softball team.

•Individual Performance of the Year: Katie Chipps.

•Rookie/Newcomer of the Year: Kayla Wagner and D.J. Riley.

•Mr./Ms. Tiger Award: Wyatt Hughes and Kristen Ely.

•Academic Achievement Award: Kristen Ely and Aiden Kelly.

•Manager of the Year: Anna Gale, boys’ basketball.

•Tiger Flex Award: Gracyn McNiell and Brady Brookshire.

•Unsung Hero Award: Morgan McKinney and Jackson Evetts.

•Best-dressed at awards ceremony: Angie Smith and Stone Jackson.

•Academic all-state: Kayden Crawford (football), Wyatt Hughes (football and baseball), Stone Jackson (baseball), Aiden Kelly (baseball), Casey Merckling (football and baseball), Olivia Crites (volleyball), Kelsey Pritchett (volleyball) and Madi Reed (volleyball).

•Four-year letter winners: Anthony Carroll (football), Dakota James (football), Garyn Hall (baseball), Harold Lassiter (football), Casey Merckling (football), Zach Williams (football), Makenzi Arthur (track), Mackenzie Bryan (softball), Katie Chipps (softball), Olivia Crites (track), Karlee Curtis (softball and basketball), Rhease Manier (softball), Madi Reed (softball), Maddy Riley (softball) and Aliyah Walker (softball).

•Three-sport athletes: Makenzi Arthur, Natalie Clinton, Olivia Crites, Carli Cummins-Drake, Korina Gutknecht, Lily Kincaid, Gracyn McNiell, Isabel Richardson, Katy Scheets, Kayla Wagner, Kynlee Weaver, Annabelle Westbrook, Jordan Arthur, Brady Brookshire, Caden Guerra, Stone Jackson, Aiden Kelly, Harold Lassiter, Riley Reed, DJ Riley and Jack Sawyer.