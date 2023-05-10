The Houston High School Varsity H Club will host the third annual H Club ESPY Awards at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in Hiett Gymnasium.

Organizers say the event is a celebration of HHS student-athletes’ athletic and academic achievements, and provides the opportunity to reflect upon and honor athletes, teams and coaches. A catered dinner will be served and various academic and athletic awards will be presented, including male and female Athlete of the Year, Team Performance of the Year, male and female Academic Achievement Award and more.

“The H Club ESPYs allows us to recognize our student-athletes in a first-class manner and create pride in being a Houston Tiger,” said co-event organizer Loran Richardson.

Richardson said that hosting a red-carpet event like this requires community support. There are three levels of sponsorship available:

•$50 Bronze Sponsor (social media and banner advertisement).

•$100 Silver Sponsor (bronze advertisement and table sponsorship).

•Gold Sponsor (bronze and silver advertisement, and main event sponsor advertisement).

For more information, email Varsity H Club sponsors Jake Brookshire at jbrookshire@houston.k12.mo.us or Loran Richardson at lrichardson@houston.k12.mo.us.

Gold Sponsor bids can be submitted at the high school office or by emailing Brookshire or Richardson.

Sponsors are still being accepted at this time, but any submitted at this time will not be printed on the banner. Those sponsors will still receive social media recognition.