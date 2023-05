Houston High School graduation is Saturday, May 13. Doors open to the public at 6 p.m. with the ceremony scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. in the New Gym.

Due to a district track meet Saturday that involves some of the graduates, the start time has been pushed back 15 minutes from the scheduled 7 p.m. start. Additionally, another delay might be necessary as graduation will not start without those seniors present.

To watch graduation live, go to houstonherald.com/live.