Houston High School’s Scholar Bowl team took second place in the Missouri Scholar Bowl championship Saturday on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus.

The win capped an amazing run for the team, which just last week finished fifth in the nation in its division at the Small National Championship Tournament, a Quiz Bowl event, in Chicago. The top 131 teams in the nation competed.

Earlier, the squad won its sectional to advance to the final four at MU’s Memorial Hall. In District 4, the competitors Saturday were Houston, Fair Grove, which won the state title; St. Pius X (Kansas City) and Winfield.

The showing Saturday marked the third time in as many years that Houston took home a state win.

The team will be feted in downtown Houston between 8-8:30 this evening upon its return from the state competition. The public is invited.