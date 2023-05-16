Houston High School senior Colton Stewart finished in the top 5 in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 1 Tournament on Monday of last week at Terre Du Lac Golf and Country Club in Bonne Terre.

Stewart shot a 16-over par 88 to finish in a three-way tie for fifth in the event and qualify for this week’s Class 2 state tournament at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.

Clearwater senior Nathan Norris took first with a 3-over 75, while Steelville senior Landon Mabe finished second at 77. Norris and Mabe were the only golfers in the field of 62 to post scores in the 70s.

As teammate Josh Haden watches, HHS senior Colton Stewart hits an approach shot during a tournament this season at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

Other HHS scores included sophomore Brysen Frisbee at 110, senior Josh Haden at 111 and junior Phoenix Amick at 139. Junior Brady Brookshire didn’t play due to an injury in his right arm.

Liberty topped the top team standings in the event with a 5-player score of 358.

On Tuesday, May 2, Stewart shot an 86 in the South Central Association conference tournament at Willow Springs and earned All-Conference First Team recognition in the process.