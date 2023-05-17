Houston High School recently graduated seniors who could receive $1,002,387 in scholarships and other aid, school officials announced. Many of the financial awards were disclosed during graduation May 13.

PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Receiving the award were Makenzi Arthur, Max Bittle, Isabella Bourgoin, Jazmine Brannan, Joey Bratt, Katie Chipps, Olivia Crites, Aubrey Crockett, Karly Drake, Andy Durham, Daniel Eastman, Katelyn Edwards, Logynn Foster, Danamae Fulbright, Joshua Haden, Emily Honeycutt, Lily Johnson, Rhease Manier, Casey Merckling, Madison Reed and Gracie Tottingham.

PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR EDUCATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT

Receiving the award were Gracie Alexander, Bailey Bay, Mackenzie Bryan, Taylor Burch, Braden Christeson, Hailee Cierley, Bennie Cook Jr., Jazmine Cook, Karlee Curtis, Kaitlin Edsall, Ty Edwards, Carl Fitzgerald, Trevor Gebbie, Austin Goetz, Sydney Goodman, Garyn Hall, Sierra Hallett, Hanna Huffman, Clarissa Hulse, Dakota James, Tyler Lawson, Alyssa Neumann, Shayla Rick, Xander Riggs, Madelyn Riley, Daren Sanders, Zander Scholz, Cali Smith, Colton Stewart, Cody Stilley, Hunter Swingle, Riley Terry, Danny Venable, Aliyah Walker and Ryan Wolfe.

GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER AWARD

Receiving the award were Aubrey Crockett, Andy Durham, Logynn Foster, Hanna Huffman, Lily Johnson, Casey Merckling, Madison Reed and Gracie Tottingham.

A+ Recipients

Bailey Bay, Max Bittle, Isabella Bourgoin, Jazmine Brannan, Mackenzie Bryan, Katie Chipps, Ben Cook, Nicholas Cope, Olivia Crites, Aubrey Crockett, Karly Drake, Kaitlin Edsall, Katelyn Edwards, Danamae Fulbright, Emily Honeycutt, Hanna Huffman, Harold Lassiter, Rhease Manier, Madison Reed, Zander Scholz, Cali Smith, Colton Stewart, Cody Stilley and Aliyah Walker.

Bright Flight Recipients

Andy Durham and Casey Merckling

South Central Career Center Certificate Recipients

Receiving the award were Max Bittle, Auto Body and Collision Repair who also received the Outstanding Student Award; Nicholas Bolden, Auto Body and Collision Repair; Braden Christeson, Auto Body and Collision Repair; and Carl Fitzgerald, Auto Mechanics Technology with AES Brakes Certificate, Steering and Suspension Certificate, Engine Performance and Electrical System Certificate.

PRTC Health Occupations Certification/License Recipients

Receiving the award were Mackenzie Bryan, CNA and Certified Phlebotomy Technician; Taylor Burch, CNA; Jazmine Cook, Certified Phlebotomy Technician; Olivia Crites, CNA and Certified Phlebotomy Technician; Karlee Curtis, CNA and Certified Phlebotomy Technician; Karly Drake, Certified Phlebotomy Technician; Katelyn Edwards, CNA and Certified Phlebotomy Technician; Emma Scroggins, CNA; and Ryan Wolfe, CNA.

PRTC Welding Certification/License Recipients

Receiving the award were Austin Goetz, Harold Lassiter, Casey Merckling, Cody Stilley, David Sutton and Danny Venable.

Alumni Scholarship $1,000 (two Awarded)

Receiving the award were Aubrey Crockett and Emily Honeycutt. Alternates are Logynn Foster and Casey Merckling.

Amanda Perkins & Sondra Sutton Band Scholarship $500 (three Awarded)

Receiving the award were Aubrey Crockett, Andy Durham and Zander Scholz.

Booster Club Scholarship worth $250 (2 Awarded)

Receiving the award were Andy Durham and Madison Reed.

Gale Wright Scholarship. This scholarship is being given in loving memory of Mr. Gale Wright, a former history teacher at Houston High School. (3 Awarded)

Receiving the award were Sydney Goodman, $500; Garyn Hall, $250; and Cali Smith, $250.

Houston Education Foundation Scholarship worth $2,000

Receiving the award were Katelyn Edwards and Logynn Foster.

Pictured are the 2023 Houston Education Foundation scholarship winners. Each received a $2,000 scholarship ($1,000 per semester) for their first year of college. There were 24 applicants for the two scholarships. From left: Tom Dunn, Ross Richardson, Tara Volk, high school counselor; Katelyn Edwards, winner; Logynn Foster, winner; Ryan Munson, Becky Eidson and Amanda Munson, high school principal. (Submitted photo)

Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship worth $250

Receiving the award were Braden Christeson, Madelyn Riley, Delanie Rowland, Zander Scholz and Riley Terry.

Connor Clifton Memorial Scholarship worth $2,500

Receiving the award were Braden Christeson and Cody Stilley.

Community Betterment Scholarship worth $500

Receiving the award were Mackenzie Bryan and Katelyn Edwards.

Ministerial Alliance Scholarship (three awarded)

Receiving the award were Braden Christeson, $500; Aubrey Crockett, $250; and Isabel Richardson, $250.

Norm Epperson Scholarship worth $500. This scholarship is being given by Mrs. Juanita Epperson on behalf of the late Mr. Norm Epperson.

Receiving the award were Hanna Huffman and Cali Smith.

Receiving scholarships and awards:

Bailey Bay, awarded the Griffon Guarantee A+ Scholarship from Missouri Western State University worth $500; the Griffon Guarantee Scholarship from Missouri Western State University for $500; and the Griffon Guarantee ACT Scholarship Missouri Western State University worth $200. Attending Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Mo.

awarded the Griffon Guarantee A+ Scholarship from Missouri Western State University worth $500; the Griffon Guarantee Scholarship from Missouri Western State University for $500; and the Griffon Guarantee ACT Scholarship Missouri Western State University worth $200. Attending Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Mo. Mackenzie Bryan, awarded the Pillars Honor Scholarship from Culver-Stockton worth $1,000; the President’s Scholarship from Culver-Stockton worth $14,000; the Softball Scholarship from Culver-Stockton worth $3,652; and the Access Missouri Award from Culver-Stockton worth $1,650. Attending Culver-Stockton, Canton, Mo.

awarded the Pillars Honor Scholarship from Culver-Stockton worth $1,000; the President’s Scholarship from Culver-Stockton worth $14,000; the Softball Scholarship from Culver-Stockton worth $3,652; and the Access Missouri Award from Culver-Stockton worth $1,650. Attending Culver-Stockton, Canton, Mo. Katie Chipps, awarded the Texas County Farm Bureau Scholarship worth $100. Attending OTC, Springfield, Mo.

awarded the Texas County Farm Bureau Scholarship worth $100. Attending OTC, Springfield, Mo. Jasmine Cook, awarded the Helping Hands Crisis Center Scholarship worth $1,000 and the James H. Covert Honor Award, which honors a senior who has made progress in general areas of development. Selection is made by a majority vote of Houston High School faculty. Attending Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo.

awarded the Helping Hands Crisis Center Scholarship worth $1,000 and the James H. Covert Honor Award, which honors a senior who has made progress in general areas of development. Selection is made by a majority vote of Houston High School faculty. Attending Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo. Olivia Crites, awarded the Community Foundation of the Ozarks Medical Scholarship worth $850. Attending Missouri State University, West Plains, Mo.

Olivia Crites received an $850 scholarship from the Houston Community Foundation to pursue her medical education at Missouri State University at West Plains. Joining her are parents, Jeff and April Crites. Representing the foundation are Ross Richardson, far left, and Jim McNiell, far right. BRAD GENTRY | HOUSTON HERALD

Aubrey Crockett, awarded the Don Tottingham Memorial Scholarship worth $500; the Tuition Assurance Scholarship from College of the Ozarks worth $13,080 and is renewable for four years; the College of the Ozarks Work Program Scholarship worth $7,720 and is renewable for four years; and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship from the Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 worth $2,000. Attending College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Mo.

awarded the Don Tottingham Memorial Scholarship worth $500; the Tuition Assurance Scholarship from College of the Ozarks worth $13,080 and is renewable for four years; the College of the Ozarks Work Program Scholarship worth $7,720 and is renewable for four years; and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship from the Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 worth $2,000. Attending College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Mo. Andy Durham, awarded the John and Naomi Montgomery Scholarship worth $5,000 and is renewable for four years; the Henry J. and Lucille J. Straus Scholarship worth $6,000 and is renewable for four years; the National Merit Scholar Finalist Scholarship worth $2,500; alternate to the Alumni Collins Scholarship; the Foreign Language Scholarship worth $400; the Virgil M. Hines Award which honors a senior for scholarship, deportment, morality and general worthiness. Selection is made by majority vote of Houston High School faculty; and the Emmett Kelly Fine Arts Scholarship worth $100. Attending Stanford University, Stanford, Calif.

Andy Durham was selected as the recipient of the John and Naomi Montgomery scholarship. The scholarship awards $5,000 per year up to four years if criteria is met. Durham will be attending Stanford University where he will be pursuing a degree in engineering physics. From left: Houston Community Foundation Board member Parke Stevens, high school counselor Tara Volk, board member Ross Richardson, recipient Andy Durham, board members DeeDee Dunn and David Adkison. Isaiah Buse | Houston Herald

Daniel Eastman, awarded the Pensacola Christian College Academic Honors Scholarship from Pensacola Christian College worth $6,090. Attending Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola, Fla.

awarded the Pensacola Christian College Academic Honors Scholarship from Pensacola Christian College worth $6,090. Attending Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola, Fla. Katelyn Edwards, awarded the S&R Insurance Scholarship worth $500; the Shelter Insurance Foundation Agents Scholarship worth $1,500; and alternate to the Alumni Class of 1964 Scholarship. Attending Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo.

awarded the S&R Insurance Scholarship worth $500; the Shelter Insurance Foundation Agents Scholarship worth $1,500; and alternate to the Alumni Class of 1964 Scholarship. Attending Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo. Logynn Foster, awarded the Simmons Bank Scholarship worth $500 and the Bonnie Carter Memorial Scholarship worth $500. Attending Harding University, Searcy, Ark.

awarded the Simmons Bank Scholarship worth $500 and the Bonnie Carter Memorial Scholarship worth $500. Attending Harding University, Searcy, Ark. Garyn Hall, awarded the Tuition Assurance Scholarship from College of the Ozarks worth $13,080 and is renewable for four years and the College of the Ozarks Work Program Scholarship worth $7,720 and is renewable for four years. Attending College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Mo.

awarded the Tuition Assurance Scholarship from College of the Ozarks worth $13,080 and is renewable for four years and the College of the Ozarks Work Program Scholarship worth $7,720 and is renewable for four years. Attending College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Mo. Emily Honeycutt, awarded the Griffon Guarantee A+ Scholarship from Missouri Western State University worth $500; the Griffon Guarantee ACT Scholarship Missouri Western State University worth $1,000; and the Griffon Guarantee Scholarship from Missouri Western State University $1,500. Attending Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Mo.

awarded the Griffon Guarantee A+ Scholarship from Missouri Western State University worth $500; the Griffon Guarantee ACT Scholarship Missouri Western State University worth $1,000; and the Griffon Guarantee Scholarship from Missouri Western State University $1,500. Attending Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Mo. Lily Johnson, awarded the Texas County Singers Vocal Scholarship worth $500; the WashU Pledge Scholarship from Washington University worth $83,760 and is renewable; the WashU Bookstore Technology Grant from Washington University worth $1,115; the Startup Grant from Washington University worth $1,500; and the Summers Earnings Replacement Grant from Washington University worth $1,550. Attending Washington University, St. Louis, Mo.

awarded the Texas County Singers Vocal Scholarship worth $500; the WashU Pledge Scholarship from Washington University worth $83,760 and is renewable; the WashU Bookstore Technology Grant from Washington University worth $1,115; the Startup Grant from Washington University worth $1,500; and the Summers Earnings Replacement Grant from Washington University worth $1,550. Attending Washington University, St. Louis, Mo. Rhease Manier, awarded the $2,000 MFA Oil Scholarship. This scholarship is one of approximately 270 presented this year by the MFA Foundation to help students pursue studies and develop careers that enhance the future of rural America. Attending Missouri State University, West Plains, Mo.

awarded the $2,000 MFA Oil Scholarship. This scholarship is one of approximately 270 presented this year by the MFA Foundation to help students pursue studies and develop careers that enhance the future of rural America. Attending Missouri State University, West Plains, Mo. Casey Merckling, awarded the Chancellor’s Award from the University of Missouri-Columbia worth $7,200 and is renewable; the West Plains Bank Scholarship worth $2,000; the Clinton J. Carr Scholarship worth $2,000 and is renewable; and alternate to the Don Tottingham Memorial Scholarship. Attending Mizzou, Columbia, Mo.

awarded the Chancellor’s Award from the University of Missouri-Columbia worth $7,200 and is renewable; the West Plains Bank Scholarship worth $2,000; the Clinton J. Carr Scholarship worth $2,000 and is renewable; and alternate to the Don Tottingham Memorial Scholarship. Attending Mizzou, Columbia, Mo. Madison Reed, awarded the Gamma Phi Scholarship worth $500. Attending Missouri State University, West Plains, Mo.

awarded the Gamma Phi Scholarship worth $500. Attending Missouri State University, West Plains, Mo. Xander Riggs, awarded the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3911 vocational/technical school scholarship worth $1,000. Attending: TCTC, Houston, Mo.

awarded the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3911 vocational/technical school scholarship worth $1,000. Attending: TCTC, Houston, Mo. Zander Scholz, alternate to the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3911 vocational/technical school scholarship. Attending: State Tech, Linn, Mo.

alternate to the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3911 vocational/technical school scholarship. Attending: State Tech, Linn, Mo. Cali Smith, awarded the MFA Foundation Scholarship. The $2,000 scholarship is sponsored by MFA Agri Services, Houston, Mo. This scholarship is one of approximately 225 presented this year by the MFA Foundation to help students pursue studies and develop careers that enhance the future of rural America. Awarded the Freddie Hollenbeck Memorial Scholarship worth $500; alternate to the S&R Insurance Scholarship; alternate to the Shelter Insurance Foundation Agents Scholarship; awarded the Alumni Class of 1964 Scholarship worth $500; the Primrose Casey Scholarship through Farm Bureau Insurance worth $250; the Security Bank of the Ozarks Andrew Millman Memorial Scholarship worth $500; and the Richard Best Memorial Scholarship worth $540. Attending Missouri State University, West Plains, Mo.

awarded the MFA Foundation Scholarship. The $2,000 scholarship is sponsored by MFA Agri Services, Houston, Mo. This scholarship is one of approximately 225 presented this year by the MFA Foundation to help students pursue studies and develop careers that enhance the future of rural America. Awarded the Freddie Hollenbeck Memorial Scholarship worth $500; alternate to the S&R Insurance Scholarship; alternate to the Shelter Insurance Foundation Agents Scholarship; awarded the Alumni Class of 1964 Scholarship worth $500; the Primrose Casey Scholarship through Farm Bureau Insurance worth $250; the Security Bank of the Ozarks Andrew Millman Memorial Scholarship worth $500; and the Richard Best Memorial Scholarship worth $540. Attending Missouri State University, West Plains, Mo. Cody Stilley, awarded the National Youth Association Fishing Scholarship worth $2,000. Attending State Tech, Linn, Mo.

awarded the National Youth Association Fishing Scholarship worth $2,000. Attending State Tech, Linn, Mo. Danny Venable, awarded a $500 scholarship for his participation in the 1st annual Welding competition held by Missouri State University West Plains hosted by GOCATS through MSU-WP. Attendance undecided at this time.

awarded a $500 scholarship for his participation in the 1st annual Welding competition held by Missouri State University West Plains hosted by GOCATS through MSU-WP. Attendance undecided at this time. Aliyah Walker, awarded the Alumni Collins Scholarship worth $1,000. Attending Missouri State University, West Plains, Mo.

Grand total of scholarships: $1,002,387