For their efforts in the 2023 season, the names of eight Houston High School softball players and head coach Jim Moore appeared on various postseason honors lists.
SCA ALL-CONFERENCE
First Team
Aliyah Walker (sr.) – Pitcher
Katie Chipps (sr.) – Catcher
Mackenzie Bryan (sr.) – Infield
Karlee Curtis (sr.) – Outfield
Jr. Kelsey Pritchett (jr.) – Utility
Second Team
Rhease Manier (sr.) – Outfield
Honorable Mention
Madi Reed (sr.) – Infield
Co-Player of the Year: Aliyah Walker (third straight year)
Co-Coach of the Year: Jim Moore (third straight year)
ALL-DISTRICT
First Team
Aliyah Walker – Pitcher
Katie Chipps – Catcher
Mackenzie Bryan – Infield
Karlee Curtis – Outfield
Rhease Manier – Outfield
Kelsey Pritchett – Utility
Second Team
Madi Reed – Infield
Katy Evans – Infield/Outfield
ALL-REGION
First Team
Aliyah Walker – Pitcher
Katie Chipps – Catcher
Mackenzie Bryan – Infield
Karlee Curtis – Outfield
Kelsey Pritchett – Utility
Second Team:
Rhease Manier – Outfield