For their efforts in the 2023 season, the names of eight Houston High School softball players and head coach Jim Moore appeared on various postseason honors lists.

SCA ALL-CONFERENCE

First Team

Aliyah Walker (sr.) – Pitcher

Katie Chipps (sr.) – Catcher

Senior Aliyah Walker was name SCA Co-Player of the Year for the third straight season.

Mackenzie Bryan (sr.) – Infield

Karlee Curtis (sr.) – Outfield

Jr. Kelsey Pritchett (jr.) – Utility

Second Team

Rhease Manier (sr.) – Outfield

Honorable Mention

Madi Reed (sr.) – Infield

Co-Player of the Year: Aliyah Walker (third straight year)

Co-Coach of the Year: Jim Moore (third straight year)

ALL-DISTRICT

First Team

Aliyah Walker – Pitcher

Head coach Jim Moore was named SCA Co-Coach of the Year, the third consecutive year he has received the honor.

Katie Chipps – Catcher

Mackenzie Bryan – Infield

Karlee Curtis – Outfield

Rhease Manier – Outfield

Kelsey Pritchett – Utility

Second Team

Madi Reed – Infield

Katy Evans – Infield/Outfield

ALL-REGION

First Team

Aliyah Walker – Pitcher

Katie Chipps – Catcher

Mackenzie Bryan – Infield

Karlee Curtis – Outfield

Kelsey Pritchett – Utility

Second Team:

Rhease Manier – Outfield