A Houston High School athlete won an individual district championship at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 5 track and field championships last Saturday at Waynesville.

Senior Makenzi Arthur took first in the javelin. Her throw of 122 feet, 7 ¼ inches was more than 5 feet better than the runner-up toss of Salem senior Savannah Manthey. Arthur’s effort set a new school record and marked the first time in her career that she topped Manthey.

HHS senior Makenzi Arthur prepares to throw her javelin on the way to winning a district championship in the event last Saturday at Waynesville.

Houston’s girls team finished 5th out of 12 teams, while the youthful boys squad (made up almost entirely of underclassmen) placed 8th.

Athletes who placed in the top-5 in districts earned spots in this week’s Class 3 Sectionals 3 meet at West Plains. Houston will have 7 competitors in 9 events at the meet, hoping to advance to the state meet set for May 27 in Jefferson City.

HOUSTON TOP-10 RESULTS

GIRLS

•Senior Makenzie Arthur won the javelin.

•Freshman Kayla Wagner took 3rd in the 400-meter dash and 7th in triple jump. She set a school record in the 400 with a time of 1:02.69.

•Senior Olivia Crites placed 3rd in high jump, 3rd in long jump and 4th in the 300-meter hurdles. Her time of 51.30 broke the school record she set earlier this season, and she advanced to sectionals in all four of her events.

“She continues to add to an already impressive resume,” said HHS head coach Mike Tottingham. “Hopefully, she can add ‘state qualifier’ to that list soon.”

•Freshman Kynlee Weaver finished 4th in javelin.

“Kynlee came on strong at the end of the season,” Tottingham said. “I’m super excited to see if we can get her in even better form this week and continue to see some big throws.”

•Junior Honey Hickman finished 8th in the 100-meter dash.

•Freshman Carli Cummins placed 6th in the 200-meter dash.

•Sophomore Kristen Ely placed 7th in the 800-meter run

•Freshman Loran Drake placed 10th in pole vault. Her height of 7-6 ½ broke the school record she set earlier this season by a quarter-inch.

•The 4X400 relay team finished fourth (Wagner, Arthur, Crites and Ely).

BOYS

•Senior Harold Lassiter took 3rd in javelin, 6th in discus and 7th in shot put. His showing in javelin followed up a first-place effort at the South Central Association conference championships.

“I know Harry has a couple of big throws in him,” Tottingham said, “and hopefully he can find them this Saturday and move on to state.”

•Freshman Mason Dodson placed 8th in javelin.

•Sophomore Gage Walker took 3rd in pole vault.

“He has basically maxed out the pole that he is on,” Tottingham said, “so we have located a new pole and hope to get it in early this week. Pole vault poles are not the easiest thing to locate on the fly in the Midwest, so hopefully this does the trick and his Cinderella story will continue.”

•Freshman D.J. Riley finished 5th in the 400-meter dash and sophomore Bryson Alexander placed 7th.

•Freshman Jack Sawyer placed 9th in the 800-meter run.

•Freshman Warren Hinkle finished 10th in the 3,200-meter run.