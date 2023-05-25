Hillary Clinton weighed in on concerns surrounding President Joe Biden’s age, saying it’s a legitimate issue and “people have every right to consider it.”

Clinton made the under-the-radar comments last Saturday at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in Washington, D.C., when questioned about Biden stumbling at the G7 Summit in Japan.

Joe Biden is the oldest president in American history and will be 81 on Election Day.

“There was that heart-stopping moment when he almost fell over coming down the stairs a day or two ago,” Financial Times editor Edward Luce said. “He didn’t use a railing, and Jill wasn’t there with him.

“Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?”

“It’s a concern for anyone,” Clinton said. “We’ve had presidents who had fallen before who were a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations.

“But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it. But, you know, he has this great saying – and I think he’s right – don’t judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he’s determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done.

“He doesn’t get the credit yet for what is happening out in the country in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff. So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that’s what we should all hope for.”

Clinton's comments are a departure from other Democrats, who have primarily dismissed concerns around Biden's age.

Top Biden aides have repeatedly downplayed concerns about Biden’s mental and physical fitness. Last summer, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed a question from now-former CNN host Don Lemon about Biden’s physical and mental health, saying, “That is not a question that we should be even asking.”

“Just look at the work he does. And look how he’s delivering for the American public,” she said.

Last year, now-former White House chief of staff Ron Klain praised Biden’s fitness during a virtual interview with the Economic Club of Washington, saying, “He’s definitely in better shape than I am, that’s for sure. He’s very fit, he works out almost every day in the morning before he comes down to the Oval Office.”

“People see him on the job everyday and then what they see is a person who is fully capable of doing the job, fully vigorous, in great mental and physical health, and taking on the burdens of the office and executing them well,” Klain added.

“He puts many of us to shame with his energy,” California Rep. Eric Swalwell told Fox News Digital last month on Capitol Hill.

“As I age, I appreciate wisdom even more,” Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine added.

FOX NEWS