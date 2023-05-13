Houston is among 36 communities nominated to compete in the Missouri Humanities’ 2024 Small Town Showcase.

Five towns will be selected. Nominations closed May 1. Voting begins May 15 and runs through July 15.

Here is the voting link: https://forms.gle/hEtBzy7FxLJcv9uP9

The winner is determined by online votes. Everyone should share the link and vote, says Elaine Campbell of the Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council. Votes are not limited to Houston area, but from around the state, nation and world. Houston’s motto will be “The Good Neighbor Town in The Largest County of Missouri.”

Selected communities will be featured in several ways:

•A short video.

•An hour-long podcast, roundtable-style.

•A feature in the bi-annual publication, MoHumanities.

•A highlight reel featuring all five communities to be shown at the organization’s annual gala.

There were 36 communities selected for voting. They are: Adrian, Albany, Amsterdam, Ash Grove, Augusta, Aurora, Belle, Bethel, Butler, Caledonia, Carrollton, Clarksville, Clinton, DeSoto, Harrisonville, Houston, Ironton, Lathrop and Marceline.

Marquand, Monett, New Haven, New Melle, Newburg, Odessa, Pacific, Peculiar, Perry, Piedmont, Platte City, Plattsburg, Puxico, Salem, Salisbury, Shell Knob and Steelville.

Houston was selected from an application submitted by Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston Inc. and penned by Campbell.

At www.mohumanities.org/small-town-showcase persons can see the videos and listen to the podcasts from past Small Town Showcase communities.