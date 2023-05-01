Houston, Licking, Cabool, Success, Plato, Summersville and Raymondville Schools are among 169 school districts and charter schools in Missouri awarded funds from the newly created School Safety Grant Program.

Here are the amounts: Houston R-1 ($148,200), Licking R-VIII ($150,000) Cabool R-IV ($150,000), Success R-VI, ($50,000), Summersville ($82,000) and Raymondville R-VII ($50,000) under the initiative, Gov. Mike Parson said on Monday. In all, about $20 million was awarded.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Parson said. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place.”

The grant program aims to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology in school facilities (e.g., door locks, monitoring systems), bleeding control kits, and automatic external defibrillators. The $20 million grant was part of Parson’s fiscal year 2023 early supplemental budget request. Parson’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposal includes an additional $50 million for the program if approved by the Missouri General Assembly.

“Funding to support safety helps ensure schools remain among the safest places for our students,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “These grant funds to support the physical safety of schools are an important part of ensuring our students have a safe environment for learning and growing.”

School districts and charter schools applied to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) through a competitive grant application process for a maximum grant amount of $900,000 for districts/schools with the largest student populations.