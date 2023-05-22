Following an investigation by the Houston Police Department, a Houston man is charged with a felony related to alleged sexual misconduct with a minor-age girl.

Robert A. Toler, 39, of 305 Skyview Terrace in Houston, is charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy – person less the 12 years old (an unclassified felony).

According to an officer’s report, an investigator with the Children’s Division reported on May 9 that Toler had made inappropriate contact with a young girl about two years ago. The officer reportedly made contact with Toler – who is deaf – on May 19, and via computer correspondence Toler said nothing has happened and nobody had been molested since two years again and that he and the girl had “pinkie promised” not to do it again.

Toler is held in the Texas County Jail on $500,000 bond.