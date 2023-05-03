Joshua Miller photo
Joshua Miller

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse is reporting the disappearance of a Houston man who has not been seen since Dec. 30, 2022.

Joshua Miller, 35, is a white male who has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’9”, 160 pounds.

Persons with information are encouraged to call the Texas County Sheriff’s Department at 417-967-4165 or the patrol at 573-526-6178. The email address is missingpersons@mshp.dps.mo.gov.

