Several mayoral appointments were made Monday night at a meeting of the Houston City Council.

Mayor Viki Narancich appointed city officials during the meeting.

They are: city administrator, Mark Campbell; city clerk, Heather Sponsler; municipal judge, Conway Hawn; police chief, Brad Evans; fire chief, Robbie Smith; city treasurer, Bruce Wilson; and emergency management director, Robbie Smith.

At the meeting, Brad Edison, the city’s attorney, announced he was resigning his post of more than 20 years after being selected by Gov. Mike Parson to become Texas County Associate Circuit Court judge. Eidson will replace Doug Gaston who retired April 30. In addition to proving legal advice to the council, Eidson also acts as city prosecutor for the Houston Municipal Court.

Several members of the council thanked Eidson for his dedicated service and wished him well in his new post.

Eidson recommended Sean Smith, a Houston attorney, to fill his job.

COMMITTEES NAMED

The mayor also appointed city council committees. They are:

Public grounds and airport: Angie Gettys, chair; and Fred Stottlemyre and Sheila Walker, members.

Utilities and buildings: Sheila Walker, chair; and Kevin Stilley and Don Romines, members.

Economic development: Don Romines, chair; and Fred Stottlemyre and Tim Ceplina, members.

Finance: Kevin Stilley, chair; and Sheila Walker and Don Romines, members.

Personnel: Tim Ceplina, chair; and Kevin Stilley and Angie Gettys, members.

Police and fire: Fred Stottlemyre, chair; and Tim Ceplina and Angie Gettys, members.

In other matters, members:

•Approved a request from the TCMH Healthcare Foundation for the availability of alcohol at an upcoming fundraiser event at the Houston Municipal Golf Course. (5-1; no Sheila Walker)

•Authorized a $300 contribution to veterans organizations that are sponsoring Armed Forces Day on May 20 at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63. This year’s focus is on medical-related services available to veterans. A picnic lunch also is planned.

•Heard Narancich challenge the council to development their thoughts for a one-, three-, five- and 10-year long-range plan to move the community forward.

•Heard the mayor report that core samplings on two potential tracts for a sports complex will be completed May 11. The testing was authorized by the council recently as it works on a project to expand recreational opportunities in the community.

•Learned from City Administrator Mark Campbell that word should be received next month on a city grant application to the region’s solid waste management district. He reported that the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival over the weekend had drawn positive comments. He also issued a reminder about an electronic recycling event planned from 10 a.m. until noon at the Piney River Technical Center.

•Heard a presentation from a Salem business that hopes to place large vertical TV screens in select businesses locally that provides advertising and information. It sought the city’s participation, including the possibility of placing screens on city property to provide communication to citizens.

•Heard that bids are being sought for the city’s annual asphalt overlay program. A decision is expected at the council’s May 15 meeting. The work is paid through proceeds from a quarter-cent sales tax.

•Adjourned into a closed session.