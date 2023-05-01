The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Mickey D. Brooks, 37, of 8445 Mineral Drive in Houston, was arrested April 23 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony drug possession charge.

An officer made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle Brooks was a passenger in. He was taken to jail and held without bond.

•Zackery J. Thurman, 27, of 777 W. Highway 17, Apt. 2, in Houston, was arrested April 24 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of felony stealing.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Thurman’s residence and took him to jail, where he was unable to post $25,000 bond.

•An officer was dispatched April 9 regarding a report of theft at an Ozark Terrace residence.

A 57-year-old man there told the officer that sometime during the night, two bicycles with a total value of $500 had been stolen from the backside of his apartment. There are no suspects.