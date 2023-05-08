The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

• Evan R. Spencer, 19, of 11456 Pineview Drive in Licking, was issued a citation for careless and imprudent driving on May 5.

• William Martz, 49, of 17596 Knox Lane in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license, operating a vehicle with expired plates and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 on April 18.

• A 58-year-old woman called 911 on April 23 and reported that her 55-year-old girlfriend had flushed her medication down the toilet and pushed her at their Bryan Street residence.

An investigating officer made contact with the woman while she was sitting in an ambulance, and she denied that she had been pushed but confirmed that the meds had been flushed.

The officer made contact with the girlfriend, and she denied flushing the medication and said she didn’t know that she and the other woman had been arguing.

The two were advised of the 12-hour rule.