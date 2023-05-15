The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Mark S. Bengtson, 64, of 11550 Huggins Road at Bendavis, was issued three citations for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on March 29, April 11 and 15 and May 6.

An officer was dispatched May 4 regarding a report of a truck pulling a camper trailer striking the awning above the drive-through window at Taco Bell.

The officer made contact with an employee who provided a man’s name and phone number, but the officer was unable to contact anyone at the number. The investigation is ongoing.